Despite ever-tightening environmental controls, and pressure from the climate change lobby to cut livestock numbers in NI, the majority of dairy farmers in NI are still focused on expanding milk output in the coming years.

Analysis of the Irish Farmers Journal annual survey at the RUAS Winter Fair shows that 61% of dairy farmers indicated they intend to produce more milk.

It is the highest positive response we have received to this question since 2011, when 66% were intending to increase output.

Since 2010, NI has seen a steady increase in milk production virtually year-on-year.

During that period the only year production fell was in 2016 as farmers responded to a sustained downturn in prices. That was reflected in our 2015 survey result, when only 32% indicated an intention to expand milk output, the lowest figure we have ever recorded.

To September 2021, NI milk production is up 3.8% when compared to the same period in 2020, and on course to break 2.5bn litres for the first time. Our analysis suggests that we could be looking at totals close to 2.6bn litres by this time in 2022.

Prices

While many respondents at the Winter Fair did highlight concerns about rising costs, the advent of sexed semen means there is no shortage of heifer replacements on farms.

In addition, expansion is a rational response to where the market is presently. As shown in Figure 2, two-thirds of farmers expect 2022 milk prices to be in the range of 32 – 36p/l.

The remaining third were slightly less optimistic, but none expect the market to dip below 28p/l.

When asked what milk price they would need to make their business financially sustainable, the responses ranged from 25p (a well-established spring milk supplier) to a few high-input producers who need 40p/litre.

The average across everyone came out at 32.3p/l.

Environment seen as the main challenge

A question we have asked farmers in recent years is what they see as the main challenge to the future of their business. In 2018, the leading issue identified was access to land (40%) followed by labour availability at 34% and environmental controls at 17%.

In 2019, future environmental controls took on more prominence, with 43% seeing this as the main challenge, followed by access to land at 31%.

However, in our 2021 survey, future environmental controls now dominate thoughts, with nearly two-thirds of respondents identifying it as the key issue (see Figure 3).

Farmers hoping slurry can fill nutrient gap

A major talking point among farmers at the Winter Fair was inevitably the price of fertiliser next spring.

We asked farmers how they plan to react if prices remain over £600/t. A number of farmers (12%) indicated that they already have it bought for the 2022 season, so the question was not relevant to them. A further 30% said that they plan to use the same amount in 2022 as they did in 2021.

That left 58% of respondents indicating that if prices remain high, they will be using less in 2022 than they did this year.

So, if reducing fertiliser input, what other action might they take? As shown in Figure 4, the vast majority (71%) hope to compensate with targeted use of slurry.

Whether that is over-optimistic remains to be seen, but no doubt, organic manures will take on a new value once the spreading season opens on 1 February.

The remaining actions were split across farming more acres, cutting livestock numbers and buying more meal. Surprisingly, only 4% of farmers were considering buying more silage this winter. Maximising the amount of material in-store next spring could be a very useful buffer against high silage costs in 2022.

Negative sentiment is best ignored

Our final question at the 2021 Winter Fair asked farmers how they react to the negative publicity directed at animal agriculture from some environmentalists and animal rights activists. Responding, the majority (58%) said that they just ignored it completely.

However, over one-third acknowledged that it affected their mental health a little, while a further 6% indicated that it impacted their mental health a lot.

Those results potentially open up a much wider debate and many other questions going forward. By ignoring the negative publicity, is that mainly a coping mechanism?

For those that do continually tarnish the farming industry, they need to be mindful of the wider consequences.

