Disagreements at the Food Vision Dairy Group have delayed the publication of an agreed report by the stakeholder forum.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that serious concerns have been raised by the farm organisations around specific elements of the interim report.

These include proposals around a cow-reduction scheme, plans to seek a 30% reduction in nitrogen usage and the cap-and-trade scheme for carbon emissions.

It had been suggested that a report from the stakeholder group, which is chaired by former Teagasc director, Prof Gerry Boyle, would be agreed at a meeting last Friday. However, it is believed that Boyle is now to come back to the farm bodies with revised proposals.