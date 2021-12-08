The price of in-calf dairy heifers has fallen by around €400 compared to last year.

Good-quality heifers from commercial herds that were generally making €1,600 to €1,800/head 12 months ago are struggling to make €1,300/head to €1,400/head at the moment.

Weak trade

Such is the weakness of the trade that some farmers are now opting to calve down their extra heifers, with a view to selling them once they are in milk.

Others are considering a ‘heavy cull’ of their existing cows and bringing more of their heifers into the herd.

The twin problems of nitrates and fertiliser shortages, along with Glanbia’s peak milk restrictions, have taken the heat out of the market over the last five months.

However, Jim Bushe of New Ross Mart predicted that prices could bounce back for calved heifers in the spring.

“No one wants heifers hanging around now,” Bushe said.

“They don’t want them till they’re ready to come to the parlour.”

Seán Leahy of Corrin Mart in Fermoy agreed. He said the heifer trade has definitely been easier this back end.

However, he pointed out that a recent heifer sale at Corrin saw 129 out of an entry of 134 sold. Prices ranged from €980 to €2,080 and averaged €1,400/head.

“Anything 500kg plus was a good trade. Plenty sold from €1,700 to €2,000/head,” Leahy said.