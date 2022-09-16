Many dairy farmers depend on Ireland's nitrates derogation to continue their current level of production. / Philip Doyle

The Irish dairy industry needs to provide farmers with a reasonable economic return for operating sustainably within the limits of the land and meeting nitrates targets, the Department of Housing has said.

Speaking to the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee during a debate on Ireland’s nitrates derogation, Department of Housing principal adviser for water David Flynn said: “Our dairy processors, in particular, rely on the derogation facility of the [nitrates] directive. Environmental sustainability also needs economic sustainability.

“Farmers will need programmes that include both economic returns for those doing the right thing and ready access to practical farm level advice.”

Flynn was speaking following contributions from the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) at the Oireachtas meeting on the derogation.

The ICMSA told TDs and senators that nitrates reductions are being used to enable agriculture to reach its climate targets.

Next steps

The Department of Housing’s water quality expert said it is expected that, following a review of the responses to the consultation on proposed nitrates regulations, the text of the draft nitrates regulations will be published “within the next few weeks”.

“This will be presented to the European Commission for agreement. We anticipate that our minister will publish a final action programme by the end of December, along with new good agricultural practice regulations,” he said.

Nitrates regulations include measures such as farmers fencing watercourses.

There is a requirement in the nitrates directive that each EU member state must set a general limit not exceeding 170kg nitrogen per hectare, according to Flynn, who explained that Ireland has requested a derogation up to 250kg nitrogen per hectare where conditions permit.

“Ireland’s dairy industry relies heavily on this derogation facility. However, securing the derogation depends on Ireland demonstrating a robust nitrate action programme that shows we will achieve the objectives of the nitrates directive,” he continued.

Process

On Ireland’s application for a nitrates derogation, Flynn said that if the Commission decides to grant it, the terms of the decision will be presented at a meeting of the EU nitrates committee in mid-December.

“Member states will vote on the derogation decision. If the vote is successful, the derogation will be published as a Commission decision as soon as practicable, and transposed into national legislation thereafter,” the Department of Housing representative said.

