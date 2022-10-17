There was over 40mm of rain in many parts over the weekend, which led to floods in some places

There was over 40mm of rainfall in many parts of the country on Sunday, with much of this falling in heavy bursts, causing flooding.

More rain is forecast across Ireland on Wednesday, Thursday and again at the weekend, so we can expect ground conditions to worsen, rather than improve.

This is probably the first real sign that winter is coming in.

The last two months, with an odd exception, has seen good weather for farming and this is no clearer seen than in the fact that most tillage farmers have all their winter crops sown by now.

The change in weather means two things: grazing conditions are likely to deteriorate and grass utilisation will fall.

Improving utilisation

Moving to allocating grass in 12-hour breaks will help to improve utilisation, as there will be less grass walked in. Use multiple access points into and out of fields.

Try to reduce the amount of heavy supplement, such as silage, being fed.

I know some farmers are considering housing cows by night in order to stretch the grazing out to mid-November.

However, this drastically reduces the cows’ appetite for grass, so utilisation drops and you see cows gathering by the gap more often.

At the moment, soil temperatures are running at about 1C to 2C higher than normal for the time of year.

Growth rates higher

This is reflected in grass growth, with average growth rates running at around 40kg/day which is higher than normal.

However, if the weather gets cold and wet, we can expect to see this fall back quickly. There’s not a lot that can be done to prevent this.

The only advice is to monitor average farm cover weekly to make sure that you don’t dip below your target. Most farmers will need to have a closing farm cover of between 600kg and 900kg/ha on 1 December.

They can let average farm cover drop lower than this in November, but be careful not to let it go too low and be short of grass next spring.

With the increased costs of fertiliser, the importance of having enough grass in spring has never been greater.