Most farmers have heard the slogan "evacuate and ventilate before you agitate" in relation to mixing slurry.

I think a lot of farmers are aware of the dangers of slurry gas, but a large proportion don’t follow through with the above advice.

I got a call from a dairy farmer I know on Friday to say that he had an incident with slurry gas the day before.

Shock

Four animals were lost, which is a major shock, but it could have been much, much worse.

By luck more than design, the majority of the cows on the farm had calved and were out grazing.

There were a total of five animals in a pen at the other end of the shed. They all collapsed and four never got back up.

Luckily, no person was in the shed because if they were, it could have been tragic.

If more cows were in the shed it is likely that they would have died also. The financial loss could break a farm.

Dairy cow slurry

There is a perception out there that dairy cow slurry isn’t as potent as beef cattle slurry, but this case proves that not to be the case, as there are no beef cattle on this farm.

As we are now in peak slurry spreading season, it is important that farmers take all precautions to avoid accidents with slurry and slurry gas.

Empty sheds of all cattle before agitating. Open as many doors as possible to increase ventilation and air flow through the shed.

Leave the shed

Never enter the shed while the slurry is being agitated. Where there are no external agitation points, wait at least 30 minutes after starting agitating to enter the shed to turn the spout and then leave again immediately.

The most deadly gas will be closest to the top of the slurry as it is being agitated.

Never stoop down to look into the tank, as one mouthful of slurry gas can knock a person out. Make sure all manholes are sealed.

Slurry gas (H2S) detector

Slurry gas detectors are available to buy from some agri merchants for less than €100.

Unlike previously available gas detectors, these are easy to use and can be clipped on to the operator's belt or wellington when agitating slurry. An alarm will sound when dangerous slurry gas is present.

All farmers and contractors need to be careful of this silent but lethal killer.