Surplus grass

High grass growth at this time of year is really positive as it means farmers will be able to build up autumn grass cheaply and with little effort.

However, it also brings the risk of having too much grass, a big problem in autumn. Having to take out surplus paddocks in September is undesirable. For one thing, those fields will be slow to come back, meaning there’s a greater chance of a grass deficit later in the autumn. However, given where grass growth is at, most farms will have no choice but to deal with surplus grass over the coming week or 10 days.

It’s best to act quickly and decisively. Decisions are much easier when there is a grass budget completed. The following are points to consider:

If there is a surplus, remove it as silage this week or next week, even if that means cutting low covers.

Reduce supplement now to the bare minimum in order to consume as much grass as possible.

Consider bringing in-calf heifers and other stock on to the grazing platform to increase demand and keep on top of grass. Building up a higher than target cover or surplus of grass on an out-farm is less of an issue.

Reduce nitrogen fertiliser rates (see below).

Hold on to cull cows for longer in order to increase grass demand.

Try to avoid going into peak covers (pre-grazing yield more than 2,200kg/ha) until the middle of September as this will reduce milk yield and re-growth.

Fertiliser

There are only three weeks left before the closed period for spreading chemical nitrogen and phosphorus. On N, a blanket application across the entire milking platform will ensure every field gets covered. How much to spread depends on stocking rate, average farm cover and the prospects for grass growth. Growth is good, so most farmers should be able to reduce N this September.

If going with final application over the coming days, 20 to 25 units/acre is probably sufficient on most well-stocked dairy farms. If planning to go again before the closed period, two-thirds of this rate is sufficient. Fields with a high clover content or fields that have received or are due to receive soiled water can get half-rate N. Farmers should tot up how much N they have applied so far and compare it to how much they are permitted as per nutrient management plan. Spreading more than permitted will lead to a penalty.

Nitrates

There are a number of issues with measures proposed in the nitrates review. Some of the new proposals are going to place a significant burden on many farmers. If made into law, the net result will be that extra slurry storage and extra soiled water storage will be required on many farms. That’s on top of new stocking rate limits and chemical nitrogen limits. If farmers have questions about what’s contained in the new measures, please send them to us by email to webinar@farmersjournal.ie or text or WhatsApp to 086-836 6465. We are holding a free webinar on Monday 30 August at 8pm on www.ifj.ie/nitrates where the issues will be discussed and questions answered.