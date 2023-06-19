Farmer concerns about grass can broadly be confined to two categories; those who are concerned about not having enough grass and those who are concerned about having too much stemmy swards.

Those in the first category wish they had the same problems as those in the second category and they probably will in time.

Farmers who got sufficient rain in the last week or 10 days are seeing a near immediate response to grass growth and are close to being back on track in terms of average farm cover.

Those who didn’t get enough rain are still waiting for that kick in grass growth to come, so are still feeding high quantities of supplement until recovery comes.

Problem

The problem for those who got rain is that grass is extremely stemmy and farmers are asking what is the best way to deal with the stem.

If there was a magic bullet solution, you might say we’d cut every field in the farm for silage and start again from scratch with no stem, but that’s not a viable solution.

Even topping every field after grazing isn’t really possible either, because on many fields there is a carpet of dead and decaying material at the base of the sward that would just be left sitting there if it was topped.

Strategies

I think there should be a number of different strategies employed to get grass quality back on track and all are hinged on the presumption that grass growth will continue to be good, which is not certain given that there are still significant soil moisture deficits in many locations.

The number one option is to get the cows to graze down into the swards as tight as possible and to remove as much of the dead material as they can.

They won’t eat the long stemmy bits, but if they graze down well in between the stem and seed heads, they will have done a good job and allow for good-quality regrowth.

The sward will still look stemmy, but the grass the cows will actually be eating in the next and subsequent rounds will be good.

The next option, which may be wishful thinking, is to take out the worst-quality paddocks for silage if and when there is a grass surplus.

Next option

After that, the next option - and it’s the least favoured one - is to top some paddocks after grazing, but be careful not to top too many at once, as this will reduce overall grass growth rate.

Pre-mowing may have a role to play in some places, but I would be wary of it because if the issue is stemmy grass, pre-mowing is removing the cows' ability to select the nice grass, so the overall quality of the diet may decrease when cows are eating pre-mowed grass compared with grazing the same grass.

In essence, I think farmers will have to recognise that it won’t be possible to have lovely pristine paddocks of grass this summer and having more stem in the swards than normal will have to be accepted.