Exceptional grass growth rates of 20% to 40% higher than normal for September and October means that on most farms there is more grass available than normal.

The challenge for most will be to graze it, particularly after a week of very heavy rain across nearly all of the country.

However, the forecast for this week is for mostly dry conditions in most places. While it’s late in the year for land to dry out on top, a dry week on free draining land will allow for some soakage from below and cows should be able to go back out grazing.

There are two key considerations for grazing at this time of year. Firstly, is there enough grass to graze? This is all dependent on average farm cover and making sure it doesn’t go too low.

In general, farmers should be aiming to close at a cover of 600-900kg/ha on 1 December depending on calving data and stocking rate. Those on heavier farms will probably be content to close a good bit lower than this.

Consider housing fulltime

If by grazing now you are at risk of closing lower than target then it’s time to consider housing fulltime.

The other consideration is the cover of grass on individual paddocks. This is somewhat separate to average farm cover as this could be on target but individual paddocks may have a very high cover.

A high cover now is anything above 1,200kg/ha as it is likely that in a month's time that cover will be over 1,700kg/ha which is a very high cover to be carrying over for the winter. These paddocks should probably be grazed before the farm is closed.

Some farmers are housing cows at night to stretch what grass is left over the next few weeks. It’s worth considering that if ground conditions are good for the next week that maybe cows should be out grazing day and night and then house fulltime when target average farm cover is reached.

All of the above advice is more or less geared towards farmers on dry, free draining land. For those on heavy land grazing will be much trickier and many farmers have had no choice but to house cows fully which is the right decision if damage is being done.