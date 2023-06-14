Grass growth

Such is the nature of the way rain is falling that some places get lots of rain while others avoid most of it. The weekly rainfall amounts for the official weather stations are showing quite low amounts of rainfall in general (most less than 5mm for the past seven days) but we know that there are other places that have got a lot more than that – up to 20mm.

In most cases grass is still green and growing, and the recent rains will help to keep it that way. However, soil moisture deficits still persist and a lot more rain is required for that to go back to normal.

So many farms continue to teeter on the edge of a grass deficit, but in the main things aren’t that bad, as referenced by the average farm cover of 655kg/ha and a grass growth rate of 47kg on average across dairy farms.

Quality is a major problem with a lot of stemmy material in swards as grass is stressed. My attitude is that when grass is scarce, all grass should be utilised because it’s the cheapest feed, and by grazing off this poor grass you will improve the quality of the grass in the next rounds.

Feeding

There are different approaches to feeding from now on. Firstly, let’s presume that grass is scarce, with average farm cover down around 500kg/ha.

If that farm got sufficient rain then I would be going on a slow rotation length (35 to 40 days) to give covers a chance to build up. This means splitting the farm up into 35 to 40 sections and grazing each section per day.

Use supplement to fill the gap and continue this until covers go back up to 180kg to 200kg per cow and growth equals demand.

If that farm didn’t get enough rain I would continue on a 25 day rotation length and put in enough feed to sustain that until rain comes and then go on a very slow round.

Where grass is more plentiful, it’s a case of matching demand to growth and removing supplement as soon as conditions allow.

I’m hearing mixed reports about palm kernel and how cows are taking to it. There are reports of some cows refusing to eat it and in other cases cows are spitting up the cud after it.

It usually takes cows a bit of time to get used to eating it. I know some farmers are mixing other feeds through it at the start to encourage cows to eat it.

Breeding

As we move into the later weeks of breeding there are number of key things to get right. Firstly, it can be very hard to spot cows showing signs of heat as activity falls off. Some farmers will use scratch cards now as they feel it’s more responsive to mounting activity than tail paint.

Even where there are bulls they tend to get lame or tired or both at this stage, and the warm weather isn’t helping. Don’t be afraid to go back in with AI if you feel the bulls aren’t doing the job.

Finally, if AI is being used pay close attention to gestation length in the bulls being used. Adding days on to the gestation length of already late calving cows doesn’t make any sense.