Grass

Going by the most recent growth figures, most farms are continuing to grow well in excess of demand and autumn closing targets are being met or surpassed on the majority of farms. Some farms are ahead of target, but given the excellent grazing conditions, it is not a major issue. However, if pre-grazing yield is too high (above 2,200kg/ha), then the yellow base to the sward will slow down re-growths, which could have consequences for growth later in the autumn. This will also be a problem if weather conditions deteriorate – grazing high covers in wet weather is a disaster. So it needs to be managed carefully. Many farmers are continuing to feed supplement, even though they have too much grass. Others should consider taking out a paddock or two for bales or grazing with other stock.

Not all farms are in surplus and some have struggled to build covers because growth has been lower than expected due to the dry spell. These few weeks are critical and if you are behind, then you must feed heavy now in order to make as much use of the grass growth rates where possible. It’s better to put that feed in now rather than trying to build cover in October. However, one thing to consider is that if grass growth rates are poor due to a lack of moisture, there should be compensatory growth when the rain does come, so keep that in mind when budgeting grass.

Hedgecutting

New rules were introduced in 2020 for farmers in a nitrates derogation. They have several options – they can either leave a whitethorn or blackthorn plant grow and mature every 300m in a hedgerow. This plant should not be cut and the flowers and fruit it grows will provide food, shelter and a habitat for birds and bees.

Another option is to cut hedges on a three year cycle, meaning farmers can cut one side of a hedge one year, the top of a hedge another year and the other side another year. The final option is to cut hedges on the farm in rotation, rather than all at once, which means there are always some hedgerows capable of flowering on the farm.

According to the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan, from which the nitrates derogation measures are derived, roadside hedges may be cut for safety reasons but the inside of the hedge should be allowed to flower. It’s probably reasonable to assume from this that roadside hedges can be cut annually.

Cull cows

Trade for all cows is good, including late calving and empty cows. By selling these cows now, you are forfeiting the milk they produce between now and dry off, but you don’t have the cost of carrying them over the winter. Plus, there is more feed available for the other cows on the farm this autumn. This is particularly important for farms that are stocked high or have a low average farm cover.

Moorepark: The Moorepark Open Day is being held over three days this year, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Farmers should register in advance here.