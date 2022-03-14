With good weather on the way, it's time to make sure there's a good current in the fence\ Houston Green

Most parts of the country got between three and four times the normal rainfall for the time of year over the last week.

As a result, land is wet and cows have had to be housed, fully or partly on almost all farms.

But with a more settled spell of high pressure coming in over the country towards the end of the week, hopefully the worst of the weather is behind us.

Preparation

So what jobs need to be done in preparation for this settled spell?

The first thing is to make sure milking cows go to grass as soon as conditions allow. Walk the farm to assess conditions and put a plan in place.

On dry farms, cows could be let out on Monday, but it will take much longer for heavier farms to recover from all the rain.

Nitrogen fertiliser, where available, should be spread later in the week to drive on grass growth over the coming six weeks.

While expensive, there is a good response to nitrogen at this time of year and it will grow valuable feed, both silage and grass.

Fencing

Is fencing up to scratch? There’s nothing worse than turning out animals only for them to walk through wires because of a lack of current.

Sort out all these issues before cows and particularly young stock or other cattle go to grass.

It’s still early days to be closing paddocks for silage. Attempt to get a grazing off silage fields first and then close them up at the latest in mid-April. If nitrogen is scarce, earlier closing may be required.

Remember to give youngstock a booster vaccine for blackleg before turn-out. Calves will need two shots of this vaccine also.

Target slurry to silage ground, as this will limit the amount of chemical P and K required.