If the weather forecast is correct for the rest of this week, the month of February will have been a dream month weather-wise for most farmers.

Very little rain and great drying conditions with nice mild weather is just what farmers want during the busy months of calving.

As a result of all the good weather, many farmers have more ground grazed now than they would normally have.

This is good news as it means less silage and meal had to be fed and more grass was utilised than would normally be the case.

State of growth

It will also benefit grass growth because grass needs to be grazed to kick it out of dormancy so the fact that more area was grazed this February means that more of the farm will be in an active state of growth.

So if grazing in February is all good, why don’t we aim to have 50% or 60% of the farm grazed in February?

The issue is March and early April. If too much of the farm is grazed in February it means that not enough of the farm is left to be grazed in March and early April until the second round begins.

The target of 30% of the farm to be grazed in February is a good target to aim for because it allows for plenty of days at grass in February while still giving 70% of the farm for March and early April grazing.

Exceeding targets

Some farmers, particularly those with low covers, are on track to exceed the 30% grazing in February target this year.

There’s a few ways to look at this. Firstly, if these farmers are on traditionally heavier farms who would expect to be housed for a few weeks if the weather turns wet in March then I wouldn’t be overly concerned.

In this situation it is better to graze away when the weather is good and in the unlikely event that the weather remains good for all of March then take action to slow down the rotation length then, such as housing by night, etc.

Secondly, if these farmers are in the opposite camp and have very dry, early farms and are excellent at managing grass then I would say that they could go to 40% of the farm grazed in February but should be aiming to start the second rotation in the last days of March.

For most other farmers, I would be of the view that they should still aim to be at 30% of the farm grazed in February, certainly no less if at all possible.