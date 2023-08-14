How much fertiliser to spread for third cut? \ Donal O' Leary

Better than normal weather at the end of last week and over the weekend meant that many farmers were able to get the second cut of silage completed.

While the weather was better, it wasn’t perfect, and in a wet summer like this one there is no option but to take chances whenever they come.

Ground conditions remain challenging on many farms and while overhead conditions may have been OK, underfoot conditions are still too wet to travel on with machinery.

Fertiliser requirements

Some farmers are asking about fertiliser requirements for a third cut of silage. In general terms, the second cut was much later than normal, which means the yield potential of third-cut silage will be back a lot.

If second cut was delayed by two or three weeks, that is two or three weeks less of growth that is gone into the third cut.

OK, some might delay the harvest date of a third cut by the same amount, but growth rates at the end of September and into October will be much lower than they are now.

Generally speaking, the advice for total fertiliser for third cut is 50 to 60 units/acre of nitrogen (N) and around 10 units of phosphorus/acre (P) and 40 to 50 units of potash/acre (K).

This is presuming that the land was fully fertilised with P and K before being closed for second cut.

The standard N, P and K required for second cut can be provided through a combination of cattle slurry and chemical fertiliser.

Each 1,000 gallons of cattle slurry per acre contains approximately nine units of N, five units of P and 32 units of K.

Spreading 2,000 gallons per acre will provide all of the P and K and the remainder of the N can be applied in bag form.