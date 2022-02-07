Having a sick calf can be very stressful for a farmer.

One of the worst things to happen on a dairy or beef farm is to have sick calves. Of all the problems, sick calves is probably the most stressful.

For one thing, it breaks a farmer’s heart to see a calf suffering. Secondary to this is the time taken to care for a sick calf and cost of treatment or poor performance or, worse again, mortality.

However, it is part and parcel of farming and something that all farmers go through from time to time. Even those doing everything by the book can get sick calves.

Disease

Scour in calves is a symptom of many diseases, so it’s important to know what the disease is.

Most vets will be able to diagnose a problem within a few days of taking a sample, but many have little colour cards that can diagnose the disease on the spot.

The vet will prescribe appropriate treatment based on the problem, but you can be almost certain that electrolytes will form part of the treatment of the sick calves.

Even healthy calves coming from a farm or from a mart should get some electrolytes on arrival to the destination, as they could be dehydrated from the travelling.

Make your own

Homemade electrolytes can be used instead of purchased electrolytes. A common recipe is as follows:

8 grammes (half a tablespoon) of low salt.

12 grammes (one tablespoon) of bread soda.

40 grammes (two to three tablespoons) of glucose.

Each of these ingredients is mixed in two litres of warm water. Some farmers will make up little sachets of these electrolytes and have them on hand if a calf gets sick.

It is important to remember that electrolytes don’t replace milk feeds.

Milk should not be reduced to a calf with scour and the electrolyte should be fed at in addition to the milk at various times throughout the day. It is OK to stomach-tube an electrolyte to a sick calf.