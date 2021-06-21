Grass growth rates have been very strong for the past month, but are set to slow down on farms that need rain.

While rainfall levels were exceptionally high in May, the first three weeks in June have been the opposite with much lower than normal rainfall rates in most parts, albeit with some notable exceptions.

On many farms in the south east, total rainfall amounts for June have been in single digits, with some areas not recording any rainfall.

The worrying thing for farmers in these areas is that there is little or no rainfall in the forecast. While there is uncertainty in the weather forecast for later in the week, the last few occasions rain was forecast it never materialised.

Essentially, the areas of concern are the midlands, east and south east. All other areas have been receiving more regular rainfall and farmers in these areas will be happy enough to get a dry spell.

At risk

Farms at risk of going dry should cease all topping and mowing and hold on to grass. Target average farm cover to the higher end of the target scale, i.e. 200kg/cow rather than 160kg/cow.

If growth rate slows, slow down the rotation length to 20 to 25 days by opening up more ground for the cows (instead of closing for silage) and by ensuring cows get a good cleanout in each paddock.

If necessary, extra supplement should be fed to hold rotation length. This can be in the form of meal or silage. These measures are only really necessary for those that are likely to suffer from a drought if sufficient rain doesn’t come in the next week to 10 days.

These farmers should be thinking about a plan if growth rates dip below demand. Being conservative now could help in the long term as there will be extra grass on the farm for the cows to munch through, if growth rates dip.

For all other farmers, they can afford to carry on as normal and remove surplus grass as and when it arrives.