Meal: Farmers who have ordered meal over the last few weeks will be aware that costs are rising.
Obviously, reducing the amount of meal being fed will reduce costs, but it’s also important to look at the type and specification of the ration. Crude protein is not a true indicator of quality. Quality is determined by the ufl or metabolisable energy of the meal.
The amount of protein is important, because it should match what the animal needs, but a low-protein dairy nut can be every bit as high in quality as a high-protein dairy nut.
Dairy cows in early lactation will need a protein level of between 16% and 18% in the overall diet.
As forage (grass and/or silage) makes up about two-thirds of the diet, it has a big impact on protein levels.
Grass silage is low in protein at around 11% to 13%, whereas grazed grass in spring is high in crude protein at between 20% and 24%.
If there is a high likelihood of some grass being in the diet this spring, a lower crude protein nut of around 14% should achieve the overall diet protein target.
That means higher-protein nuts should be reserved for those that definitely won’t be having grass in the diet and even then they are unlikely to achieve the target protein level.
Grass: As calving rates ramp up and cows go to grass, it’s important to allocate grass to ensure good intakes and clean outs. There are a few ways of allocating grass. One example is to:
The next method is more suitable when cow numbers are changing regularly or where grass covers differ across the field.
