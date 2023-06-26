Bulls are typically turned out for the last six weeks of breeding

It seems that most farms are running stock bulls with dairy cows now that we are firmly in the second half of the breeding season.

It can be hard to pick up cows in heat for AI because the number of cows showing bulling activity is low and unlike at the start of the breeding season, a cow bulling now is unlikely to be mounted as often as she would be at the start of May.

For these reasons, plus the fact that farmers are tired from AI means that most farmers use stock bulls to wrap up the breeding season.

However, it’s important not to fall into the trap of thinking that just because the bull is out, breeding is over.

Breeding

Typically around 75% of the cows go in calf inside the first six weeks of breeding, so if bulls are turned out after six weeks then they have the task of getting as many of the remaining 25% of cows in calf as possible.

They have an important job to do but when dealing with biology there is nothing certain and just because a bull is with cows is no guarantee of success.

Every year we hear of problems with bulls causing higher than normal empty rates, or delayed calving interval.

Bull infertility brought on by lameness, disease or stress is a common problem. In many cases this infertility is transient, as the bull can start off OK, but go infertile or sub-fertile for periods.

The highest risk of a sub-fertile bull causing a problem is where only one bull is being used. All the workload is on that bull so if something goes wrong with him, cows that come in heat during the period he is infertile will not go in-calf.

Activities

Keep an eye on the bull’s activities. During a mount, check that his rod is normal and he is able to serve the cow.

Record the numbers of the cows that he is serving and check in three weeks’ time that the cows are not coming around bulling again.

Remember that bulls are dangerous and even ‘quiet’ bulls can turn cross and pose a risk. Always have an escape plan in mind when moving bulls. If bulls turn dangerous, remove and replace them.