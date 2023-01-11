Slurry

Farmers in Zone A can resume spreading slurry from Friday 13 January, while farmers in Zone B can resume spreading from Monday 16 January. A couple of points; land is very wet, so if there is capacity in the tanks to hold slurry for longer then do so.

This is to avoid damage to fields and to avoid risk of run-off if fields are very wet. Remember that the 5m mandatory buffer zone between watercourses and where slurry is applied is doubled to 10m for the two weeks after the closed period ends and also for two weeks before the closed period starts.

Soil temperatures are running two to three degrees higher than normal and are between 6-8°C in most places for the last week. Therefore, when the opportunity does present itself to spread slurry I am confident that growth will be there to take up the nutrients, provided land isn’t too wet.

Many farmers are under pressure for capacity and will have to ease pressure in tanks. Target fields that are dry, have a requirement for P and K and have high perennial ryegrass content, meaning they will take up nutrients.

Avoid spreading too much slurry on too small an area. The requirement for nitrogen in early spring is low, and 2,500 gallons/acre of slurry will provide sufficient nitrogen between now and mid-March.

Therefore, cover as much area as possible with slurry over the course of the next two months. It’s a valuable resource, so only use it sparingly and when needed.

Calving

Take time over the next few weeks to make any final preparations for calving. Check that calving cameras are working, gates are operating and bed down calving pens and calf pens with straw.

Do as much as is possible now before things get really busy during calving. Separate cows out in sheds based on calving date.

The best policy is to have cows within one to weeks of calving in a shed or part of a shed that is easy to monitor and easy to move cows out of and into a straw bedded area when they get close to calving.

Another key job is to check the fencing on the grazing platform before calving starts. There are enough obstacles to early spring grazing without broken fences adding to them.

Make sure there is good tension and good shock in all wires. If cows, particularly first calvers, get into the habit of walking through wires it’ll make life very difficult.

Milk price

Wednesday’s Positive Farmers Conference heard that after six years of stable or high milk prices, negative volatility is likely to return in 2023.

The cost structure on Irish dairy farms has increased dramatically since the last low milk price year in 2016. Farmers were told that if they are to remain profitable when milk price inevitably drops they must be prepared to cut costs.

While many will expect commodity prices to fall, the actual amount of inputs would need to fall also. Average meal feeding levels have increased by 30% since 2016 to 1.2t meal per cow on average.

Contractor, vet, labour and land costs have all gone up. How nimble will farmers be at cutting costs after six years of good milk prices? It was a wake-up call for many in the audience.