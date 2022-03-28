Grass growth rates have been high over the last week.

Average grass growth rates over the last number of days have been close to 40kg/day.

These growth rates are more typically for mid-April than late-March and it means that, on many farms, grass is growing at a faster rate than cows can eat it.

Now, while this is good news overall, it does pose a few risks. The main risk is that grass ahead of cows will get too strong.

I think this has already happened on many farms, particularly where not much grazing was possible in February and early March.

Decision

In such cases, farmers have to decide what paddocks they are not going to allow cows to graze and which paddocks they are going to close for silage.

Any cover above 1,500kg/ha should be on the list for skipping rather than grazing.

Now, there will be situations where it’s not possible to close for silage all the fields that you would, due to topography, stones, etc.

Another factor is that closing up a high proportion of the farm for silage now risks being short of grass in a few weeks.

April can be a long month if growth rates are not wonderful, as can often happen. Colder weather is due to come in later this week, so that will dampen growth rates a bit.

Demand

Keep an eye on demand per day – this will rise if a lot of the farm is skipped over for silage.

Things such as reducing concentrate feeding levels to 2kg or 3kg per day should be done first and then decide on what paddocks to skip over.

Hold off on giving any paddocks skipped fertiliser for silage just yet, as some of these paddocks may have to be grazed again in two or three weeks’ time, depending on the weather.