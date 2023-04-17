The last six weeks have been difficult weeks for farming with near incessant rain. Good weather over the weekend and the promise of more this week indicates that the tide has turned and this means farmers need to take action.

Action is needed to ensure that grass doesn’t get out of hand. This will lead to a lot of problems with lower milk yield and lower protein percent the net result.

Keeping on top of grass involves increasing the demand for grass – reducing meal feeding rates, dropping silage from the diet and letting off youngstock.

Reseeding

Closing up ground for silage and reseeding is another important step. Reseeding is a key part of good grassland management and the earlier in the year that grass seeds are sown the better.

The first step is to spray off the field and this is something that should be done this week. If using min-till methods of sowing grass, the field will need approximately two weeks between spraying off and sowing.

This is to allow sufficient time for the old sward to burn off completely before cultivation. As much of the old sward should be removed as possible either by grazing with non-milking stock or by cutting and baling.

Lime is required if using min-till to help prevent surface acidity when the old sward is dying off. Lime is usually spread at a rate of 2t/acre when reseeding. Spread three bags/acre of 10:10:20 when sowing.