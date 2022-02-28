Drier weather should see cows back out to grass on most farms this week.

While the weather forecast for the coming week is not without rain, the quantities being predicted are relatively small, with clear sunny spells over most of the country which should facilitate further drying of soils.

This signals that on many farms, cows and cattle will be out grazing more than they will be housed this week.

Most relatively free-draining soils have dried out a hell of a lot over the last few days, much to the surprise of everyone.

Behind target

Many farms are well behind target in terms of area grazed in February. Whether that target was to have 10% or 40% grazed in February most herds have missed that target.

That’s not a huge cause for concern just yet. For now, the emphasis should be on getting cows to grass while minimising damage.

Grazing low covers is a must to increase the area grazed and also to avoid damage where land is still wet.

As the weather looks to be a little bit more settled, it could be worth considering letting off the maiden heifers to grass, if they haven’t been let off already.

Knowing what fields are dry and what fields are wet will only happen if the farm is walked regularly. Making decisions are whether or not to graze is not possible while standing on concrete.

As the weather looks to be a little bit more settled, it could be worth considering letting off the maiden heifers to grass, if they haven’t been let off already.

These animals will thrive after a few weeks of being turned out and can also perform an important function whereby they increase the area grazed.