According to Met Eireann, rain will start to move in from the south west coast on Tuesday followed by a much heavier belt of rain right across Munster and Leinster on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Most farmers have felt a little bit spoiled by the weather over the last three weeks – little or no rain, decent temperatures and excellent conditions for grass growth and for grazing.

The rain will spoil things and one thing I always notice at this time of year is that it doesn’t take much rain for land to get wet again even after a prolonged dry spell.

In the meantime, farmers should focus on getting as much of the wetter land grazed as possible. Of course this is very subjective and one farmer’s wet field could be another farmer’s dry field.

Management

When the rain does come, go back to the typical wet weather management tactics that farmers have to employ every year.

This involves grazing in square blocks, using a back fence, grazing dry ground with low covers, using spur roads to access backs of paddocks, using multiple access points and so forth.

Make sure cows go to grass with an appetite so that they are interested in grazing as opposed to walking around the field.

This is much easier to do when cows are out full-time but that may not be possible due to weather, ground conditions and grass availability.

Remember, on/off grazing is a useful tool for when weather is wet. This means letting cows out to grass for two three hour stints in the 24 hours.

Only feed a very small amount of silage when they are back in the shed during the off period to ensure that they still have an appetite for grass when do they go out.