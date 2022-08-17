Weather: While the heatwave of last week is gone, the dry weather remains and Met Éireann is warning that it may linger for a lot longer than anyone expected. This is not good news, but it is also too early to say that a prolonged drought is definite. However, having a plan in place for it is a good strategy.

The first task is to ring-fence winter feed. This is when silage or other feeds are normally fed between the start and end of winter. Do not feed this silage during a dry spell. Because this dry spell is later than normal and if it continues for longer than expected, the prospect of getting a big burst in grass growth rates after the dry spell ends gets less likely. It could be a tricky end to the season to manage feed intake and cow condition score and have enough grass for next spring.