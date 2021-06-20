The recall is the second recall issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland for Dunlavin dairy products since November 2020. / FSAI

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a product recall on all products associated with the Dunlavin dairy brand.

The FSAI made call after it emerged that products were produced in an unapproved establishment.

The products implicated include raw and pasteurised milk, semi-skimmed milk, buttermilk, cream and butter.

First recall

A similar recall of dairy products was issued by the FSAI in November last year when it was documented that Dunlavin dairy had produced foods in an establishment which no longer had approval to do so.

Dunlavin dairy has been operating under the approval number IE 1989 EC and the raw milk registration number RM02.

Actions

FSAI has instructed retailers to remove all products implicated in the recall from sale and also to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected products were sold.

Health service executive environmental health officers have been requested to ensure removal orders have been followed during routine checks.

Consumers are asked not to consume implicated products.