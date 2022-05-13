The much talked about dairy retirement scheme has been transformed into a voluntary dairy reduction scheme in the latest draft report from the Dairy Vision Group.
The industry group chaired by former Teagasc director Prof Gerry Boyle has just published an interim report that will be sent to the Minister for Agriculture.
The report provides an update of the work of the group to date and sets out a preliminary list of 17 recommended actions for the dairy sector.
It states that these recommendations are preliminary in the sense that the group recognises that in many cases further work will be required to flesh out the measures.
Among the more significant measures recommended are to:
1 Consider a voluntary dairy exit/deintensification scheme.
2 Explore the potential of a cap-and-trade emissions model - this means establishing emissions per farm and allowing emissions to be traded between farms.
3 Explore the possibility of measuring and monitoring carbon production at individual farm level.
4 Reduce chemical nitrogen use in the dairy sector by 30% in the short term (2025), with a 35% reduction target in the medium term (2030). This had been 35% in the short term in previous drafts.
5 Target a 100% replacement rate of CAN with protected urea by the end of 2025 for grass-based dairy production systems.
Dairy cow reduction scheme
Some details of the deintensification scheme are contained within the report are:
SHARING OPTIONS: