Milk processors are likely to get priority access to gas should national rationing be introduced.

Milk processors have expressed confidence that the dairy sector will be prioritised for gas supplies in the event that availability is restricted later in the year.

Industry officials insisted that gas availability will not be an issue for the peak milk supply months from now to the end of June. However, the situation for later in the year is more uncertain.

The Government has held discussions with various industry representatives in an effort to set out contingency plans for energy rationing should Russian supplies of oil and gas be reduced or cut off due to the war in Ukraine.

Maintaining energy supplies to schools and hospitals is certain to be the main priority in the event of energy rationing being introduced.

However, food processors are also expected to get preferential access to gas and electricity supplies, industry representatives told the Irish Farmers Journal.

One dairy sector official said the discussions with Government established how energy rationing would operate should the need arise.

“We set out why we believed the dairy sector needed continuity of supply, and I think we got the message across,” he said.

Imports

Ireland imports 75% of its gas, with the majority coming from Norway via Britain.

However, Norwegian supplies to Ireland and Britain are likely to be negatively affected if EU imports of Russian gas are cut because of the continuing war in Ukraine. Such a move would inevitably lead to greater demand for Norwegian gas across Europe.