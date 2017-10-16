Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Dairy Sustainability Ireland launched
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Dairy Sustainability Ireland launched

By on
A new initiative has been established to help farmers meet environmental targets while improving profitability.
A new initiative has been established to help farmers meet environmental targets while improving profitability.

Dairy Sustainability Ireland has been created under the Dairy Industry Ireland umbrella, with the support of Bord Bia, dairy processors and the Department of Agriculture.

The director of Dairy Industry Ireland Conor Mulvihill has said that he hopes the initiative will help to strengthen Ireland’s excellent reputation for grass-fed dairy production in a post-quota era, as dairy herds continue to increase in numbers.

Pilot programme

As part of the initiative, a pilot programme comprising of six of the biggest dairy processors – Aurivo, Carbery, Dairygold, Glanbia, Kerry and Lakeland – has been launched.

The programme will involve 180 of their milk suppliers, who will follow the initiative’s advice on targeted fertiliser application and water course protection.

Mulvihill said: “Studies confirm that better grass growth can be achieved at lower fertiliser cost.”

He went on to state that targeted fertiliser spreading and lime application on an average-sized 35ha farm could generate up to €42,175 in additional farm income over five years.

The suppliers will use advice from the initiative’s published guidebook Improving Soil Fertility and Protecting Water Quality as a key tool to help them achieve environmental targets on their farms.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said: “This ground-breaking whole-of-sector, whole-of-government approach is another manifestation of the commitment to delivering on the environmental challenges we face.”

Read more

Lame cows lose 400 litres of milk

Hurricane Ophelia: storm advice for dairy farmers

Monday Management: once-a-day milking for Hurricane Ophelia

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
News
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms
News
In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Listen: Anuga, the food industry's Ploughing
News
Listen: Anuga, the food industry's Ploughing
By Phelim O'Neill on 10 October 2017
Member
Listen: farming for the future at Nuffield
News
Listen: farming for the future at Nuffield
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 11 October 2017
Member
Holstein bulls sell for up to £2,800 at Kilrea
Northern Ireland
Holstein bulls sell for up to £2,800 at Kilrea
By Kieran Mailey on 11 October 2017

Place ad