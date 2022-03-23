The Society of Dairy Technology spring conference 2022 is to take place at CAFRE’s Loughry campus on Thursday 7 April.
Under the heading ‘Shaping the Dairy Industry for Tomorrow’, the topics covered include milk contracts, dairy global market outlook and reaching net zero by 2050.
For further details go to https://www.sdt.org/events/ or contact the executive director on 07887875456 or email: execdirector@sdt.org.
Discounts for group bookings are available, with a special rate of £25 for farmers and students.
