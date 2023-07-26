There were few signs of positivity on dairy markets this week, as European spot market prices were very negative on powders.

Whole milk powder (WMP) saw the greatest drop, falling in value by €135/t to €3,250/t. The last time it was that low was in April.

It bounced up after that, but this now seems to have been what traders call a dead cat bounce.

There was similar negativity on the skimmed milk powder (SMP) front, with it falling by €75/t to €2,100/t.

We have to go back to the middle of 2020 for SMP to be as low as it is now and, as was previously reported, supply of SMP is up worldwide, so it seems that the demand just isn’t there for it.

In more positive news, butter and cheddar prices were more stable with no real changes, but because powders have such a big influence on the basket of goods being generated by Irish processors, it will have a distorting impact on the Irish milk price if powders are doing badly.

While milk production in Ireland between January and May is down 0.7% compared with the same period last year, overall milk production in Europe and the US is actually up 0.8%.

It’s interesting to note that feed costs have decreased by 3.1% in Europe over the last four weeks. This is obviously before the impacts of Russia pulling out of the Black Sea grain deal.

If feed prices rise in Europe and milk prices keep falling (down 3.2% in May compared to April) then we should start to see a drop-off in production.