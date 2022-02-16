Wind and rain is sweeping the country this week, so milking cows are still indoors on many farms.

Another 4.2% increase in the GDT this week will give early season European dairy commodity markets a further boost.

This is the third significant increase, with a 4.1% increase in early February and a 4.6% increase in mid-January.

Key product whole milk powder (WMP) was up 4.2% to $4,503, while skim powder (SMP) was up 6% to reach $4,295.

Not since 2013 have we seen these prices for dairy commodities. Subsequent to that, prices dipped through 2014 to reach a record low in 2015.

However, most observers believe the dairy world is in a different space now given the global restrictions on output right across the world, but more importantly in the big dairy exporting regions. Production is being curtailed one way or the other.

We can’t lose sight of the fact that high prices are a great cure for high prices and realise other protein options will come into play at the high prices. However, we can only follow the market on this one.

Dutch milk supply is back 2.7% on January 2021, despite the high milk prices and German supply is in a similar position – two powerhouses of European milk supply. Tally this with record prices and it shows that farmers are not responding or can’t respond to produce more milk.

Irish and European co-ops have continued to increase milk price for January to reflect the market advancements, but input costs and forage quality in some European countries is keeping a lid on supply.