As cows are calving right around the country, price prospects are positive, but on-farm costs are sky rocketing. \ Claire Nash

Dairy commodity prices crept up again this week, as further signs of tightening supplies reinforce the market.

The overwhelming fact is that European milk supply remained virtually stable last year, something that has not happened since 2009. Is milk volume stability here to stay and keep milk prices edging up?

In the last three weeks alone, cheddar price has moved to €4,800/t ex-factory on spot markets, Mozzeralla cheese to €4,150 and butter to €5,800. All three products have moved up €200 to €300/t in the last three to four weeks alone.

We see the whole milk powder (WMP) market move in the same direction.

Skim (SMP) and WMP prices edged up again recently, with the latter reaching €4,520 as we go to press on active trading. Butter is also edging upwards, almost touching €6,000/t.

The reasons why supply may not start increasing again is that dairy cow numbers are declining in the EU, poor roughage quality for indoor milk, expensive concentrates, expensive energy and expensive fertilisers.

Also worth considering fertiliser shortages, lack of staff, increasingly restrictive rules with regard to the environment and climate, and stricter animal welfare rules in some member states.

In Ireland, cost inflation at farm level will mean margins are slim in 2022 unless we see further price increases.

If we assume the early season cost increases stay with us for 2022, we are looking at cost inflation of about 48% on key input costs.