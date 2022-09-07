The rise in the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) result this week will put a pep back in the step of those looking to secure dairy product for the autumn.
With milk supply volumes in New Zealand (NZ) seasonally peaking over the next month, the expectation was that the downward price trend experienced since March might have continued. However, despite the seasonal flush of milk in NZ, the 4.9% rise this week will underpin markets now for the next number of weeks. Supply in NZ and in other parts remains tight and with China back in the picture, demand is holding and increasing.
