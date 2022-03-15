At a Dutch auction last week, skimmed milk powder (SMP) made €4,000/t for milk powder for human consumption.

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction fell this week by almost 1% after four consecutive auctions where it lifted by over 4% each time.

As New Zealand dairy farmers start to selectively dry off cows after a period of very dry weather, the slightly lower price and the lower volume auction results signal an end is in sight to the endless lifts in dairy commodity prices on global markets.

On Tuesday, the GDT fell 0.9%, leaving the overall average at $5,039/t, with whole milk powder, the key ingredient at the auction, at $4,596/t.

At a Dutch auction last week, skimmed milk powder (SMP) made €4,000/t for milk powder for human consumption.

Meanwhile, at another Dutch auction for animal feed, SMP was also sold for €4,000/t, which is a record price for feed powder to be delivered in July.

The moves on prices led the boss of Eucolait to comment this week that he had never experienced anything like the market at the moment.

He is quoted as saying global milk production has been quite low over the past year and that situation has still not changed substantially, while demand is increasing, due to a growing world population.

Partly because of this, there are hardly any stocks. Producing more quickly is difficult, because energy and also feed have become very expensive.

That effectively sums up where the market is at now – more milk from producers in NZ or Europe is difficult to obtain at any price. Irish processors have started lifting February milk prices.