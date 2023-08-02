If the last Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction result defied market expectations, this week’s auction result didn’t.

For context, spot market prices for key dairy commodities have been falling for the last six weeks, yet the GDT index fell by just 1% at the mid-July auction.

However, it fell by 4.3% at Tuesday’s auction, bringing to 9% the cumulative fall since the start of July.

By far the biggest drop this week was for whole milk powder (WMP), which fell in value by 8%. There was much smaller declines for all other categories, with skimmed milk powder (SMP) falling by 1.4% and butter falling by 0.7%.

Closer to home, the European spot market seems to be more positive, with butter increasing in price by €70/t, WMP increasing by €15/t and SMP by €30/t, but cheddar did record a price drop of €15/t.

While positive, these price rises don’t go very far to addressing the falls over recent weeks. It seems that the markets are playing yo-yo with prices, with no certainty on the actual direction of travel.

One thing that is certain is that market analysts at home and abroad have been well off the mark in terms of predicting milk price.

We were told that Chinese demand as we head into the second half of 2023 would turn the market. While there is some indication that Chinese import of dairy has picked up, it is still a long way behind expectations and therefore there’s a long way to go before milk prices will increase. The only positive is that there seems to be little appetite to sell lower than the current prices.