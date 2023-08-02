The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index was down 4.3% at an auction concluded on Tuesday for an average price of $3,100/t.

The summer trading period is often slow and as we move into August, this continues to be no different, with the market correcting itself right around the world.

Tuesday’s GDT results mean it is the sixth auction in a row (over 12 weeks) where results have been negative or on par at best.

Skimmed milk powder (SMP) was down 1.4%, with an average price of $2,454/t, and whole milk powder (WMP) was down 8%, for an average price of $2,864/t.

The butter index was down 0.7% with an average price US$4,680/t.

At the previous auction in mid-July, the cheddar price fell sharply by 10%, but, this time, the cheddar was down a lower 1.4%, for an average price of $3,910/t.

Full GDT results from Tuesday are available here.

Read more