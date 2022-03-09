The most recent GDT auction was up 5.1%, reflecting the most optimistic markets we have had at this time of the year for over 10 years.

Whole milk powder (WMP) was up 5.7% to take the price to $4,757/t. We know markets are cyclical and that high prices will burn off high prices, so producers have to make the most of it now and it’s a struggle with high input prices biting.

This will be the key driver for directors meeting over the coming weeks, as most other industries pass back the raw material price increases to the consumer. Farmers don’t have the control to do this.

As a result, the on-farm incentive to increase production will fall even further, sustaining the global milk supply shortage.

Oil prices have now risen to a 10-year high and gas prices have hit all-time or near all-time highs. The British front-month gas price rose by more than 40% last Wednesday to 410p per therm, which was still down on its record high of 453 just before Christmas. This will affect processing costs through the spring in Ireland.

However, futures markets for butter are skyrocketing and passed the €6,500/t mark this week.

The potential scarcity of feed is high on the agenda in a lot of European countries this week. The Dutch and French have proposed suspending the mandatory set-aside and buffer strips in the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), and allowing animal manure to be spread instead of artificial fertilizer and removal of any derogations for animal manure.

We await to see what our Department will do – nothing has been decided yet.