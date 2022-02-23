Irish farmers are calving hard now, as milk supply at farm level begins to take off.

Milk supply is just coming down off peak in New Zealand (NZ) and the latest published stats show supply is well back compared with last year.

Of course, it’s at the other side of the world, but NZ is a big player on export markets and if a dairy trader can’t get product from NZ and they have an eager customer, they have to get it somewhere else.

The January NZ supply numbers show volumes are down from 2.47 billion litres to 2.32 billion litres alone and that was on the back of a December that was down from 2.74 billion litres to 2.6 billion litres.

The context is farmers are getting record milk prices, but supply is trending down – it’s a new phenomenon for the dairy world to get to grips with.

For Irish dairy farmers, the result is increasing farmgate prices (see January milk league) that are going in one direction, as milk supply is beginning to start up at farm level.

However, the big unknown for many Irish suppliers is the whole space around input costs and the price of fertiliser particularly, but also the availability of fertiliser.

Limited availability of nitrogen will affect contracting costs, winter feed costs, replacement numbers, land lease costs, etc.

Net effect is the appetite for risk and increasing numbers in Ireland is likely to ease in 2022, despite record milk prices here also.

Traders can smell the roses on this long before farmers turn green grass into milk and hence it’s a strong reason behind the rising commodity dairy markets.