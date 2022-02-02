Ornua PPI index for January was up again this week, showing what the market was returning for product.

All the indicators continue to point to a rising market for dairy commodities.

This week the most recent Ornua purchase price index (PPI) for the month of January is 147.2 (43.4c/litre ex-VAT or 45.8c/l VAT-inclusive) based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed member processing costs of 7c/l and is up from 135.5 in the previous month.

When we include the Ornua value payment, it adds on another 0.6c/l to take the ex-VAT price to 44c/l and the VAT-inclusive price to 46.4c/l.

This is the price to compare to the monthly milk league, which for December averaged 38.1c/l.

It points to another lift in January prices to stay anywhere near the Ornua PPI price.

GDT

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) price was up another 4.1% this week again, pushing prices up again on markets around the world.

Whole milk powder (WMP) is the big player on this auction and it was up 5.8% to $4,324/t.

Remember, the last auction was up 4.6% two weeks ago, so another 4% rise this week sees an almost 10% rise in WMP in the last month alone.

Cumulatively, except for a Christmas blip (-1.5%), the GDT index is up over 23% since September last year.

High gas prices

With a dampener on milk volume supplies in many countries, it looks like the positive market is staying with us for the moment anyway, but, unfortunately, it looks like high gas prices are also here to stay for a while.