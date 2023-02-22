The upward trajectory in dairy prices continues this week, with butter rising by €275/t this week. That’s on top of the €385/t price lift last week, so that’s over €660/t of a jump in just two weeks. Butter is now sitting at €4,945/t on the European spot market price.
Down in New Zealand, the most recent Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction results show no real change, with overall prices down by 1.5%. Butter prices increased there by 3.8% to US$4,922/t (€4,624/t), while whole milk powder decreased by 2% to US$3,264/t, which is €3,066/t.
