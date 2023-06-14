Dairy markets dipped a bit this week, with all of the key commodity prices falling on the European spot market.

The price drops were not significant for any of the key categories, with butter falling in value by €30/t, whole milk powder (WMP) falling by €15/t, skim milk powder (SMP) falling by €20/t and cheddar cheese by €5/t.

While not a big drop in price, it is going in the wrong direction and is a further sign of the malaise that’s in the dairy market at the moment, in that demand is still sluggish and supply is still decent.

Ornua PPI

It follows on from last week’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction where the index fell by 0.9%. The Ornua purchase price index (PPI) has also fallen for May, with the index now suggesting a price of 37c/l excluding VAT, down from almost 38c/l excluding VAT last month.

Milk supply between January and March in Europe is up 0.7% on the same period last year.

The move away from WMP is obvious, with production of WMP down 3.4% compared with last year, largely as a result of China’s newfound ability to produce it themselves.

Instead, product has been diverted to the old reliables of SMP and butter, which are up 4.9% and 3% respectively.

Nearly all of this extra butter found its way to America, while the extra SMP was taken up by China and Algeria.

Apart from a reduction in milk supply in Ireland due to weather and other factors, there is no hard evidence yet of a reduction elsewhere, with the US milk supply up 0.8% on the same period last year.