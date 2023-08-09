Skim milk powder (SMP) was the surprise mover in the spot dairy markets this week, with the powder increasing in value by €120/t, following on from smaller gains last week.

The price rise brings the European product more in line with the New Zealand price, which traded at last week’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction for €2,234/t based on current exchange rates.

Unfortunately, SMP was the outlier this week, with no similar gains for other products.

Whole milk powder (WMP) fell in price by €25/t, while cheddar fell by €45/t. Butter had a smaller drop at €5/t.

This week’s trading follows on from a fairly negative GDT result last week showing the index fell by 4.3%, with WMP taking the biggest wallop at an 8% drop.

European WMP is still trading at a significant premium over the GDT auction results, with the spot market for European WMP at €3,240/t, while the GDT price, converted to euro, is €2,606.

The big news this week is that Fonterra has announced a bigger than expected price cut.

It has lowered its milk price forecast for the incoming 2023/2024 season to NZ$7/kg milk solids (MS).

This is down from the previous forecast of NZ$8/kg MS issued in May.

To put it in context, the new price equates to a base price in Irish terms of 25c/l excluding VAT. The Fonterra CEO blamed a lack of demand in China for WMP to the price drop.

Fonterra is particularly reliant on China, but as it scrambles to find alternative markets for its products, there will be extra competition elsewhere.