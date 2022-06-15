Construction has started on the much talked about Belview cheese plant – a joint project by Glanbia and Royal A-ware, a Dutch-based cheese manufacturer. Construction has been delayed by over two years after court challenges. The investment was announced in January 2019 that it would start manufacturing cheese in 2022, but instead construction is only now starting. \ Philip Doyle

May milk supply is up in the Netherlands, but the fact remains that from January to May 2022, the result is still -2% compared with the same period last year.

The environmental rules outlined by the Dutch minister for nitrogen last week are going to do nothing for milk supply into next year and beyond.

German and French May supply figures are not available just yet, but these two global milk powerhouses were back 1.7% and 1.3% respectively for the January to April period.

It all means this tightness in supply continues to sway buyers into purchasing rather than waiting as high prices continue to increase.

Cheese is important for Ireland and will be more important in the coming years as Glanbia, Dairygold and Carbery all make more cheese and not just cheddar.

Mozzarella will increase in volume and, in the short term, the market is solid, but what happens long term is probably not as certain.

Cheese stocks

Currently, there is very little cheese in stock as a result of the reduced European milk supply. However, slowly but surely cheese value is increasing, whether that’s Gouda, Edam, cheddar or mozzarella. There is a bit of a stand-off in trading to an extent as both buyers and sellers are wondering where the market will go next.

One thing is for certain is that the dairy market is making new rules compared with what has happened in the past. Butter and milk powder prices are also moving at previously unreached levels, as are milk prices, which are now heading for 60c/l for the summer.