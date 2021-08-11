US food service demand appears to be back to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The recovery remains slow in the rest of the world and supply chains continue to be hampered by labour shortages.

As you would expect, the developing world is behind the developed world in terms of moving on from COVID-19.

While Chinese demand was a little weaker at the most recent GDT auction, imports on a year-to-date basis are exceptionally strong and are setting the floor on prices.

Fat filled milk powder and whole milk powder (WMP) are under pressure in terms of price, mainly due to their reliance on the developing world as their main market which is under pressure still with COVID-19.

The latest GDT auction result last week was down a shade (1%) to average $3,784/t. July and August are traditionally the weaker months for the auction, as New Zealand milk just starts to flow on many farms.

July volumes sold through the auction were the lowest for years. WMP, the most significant product traded on the exchange, was down 3.8% to finish at €3,598/t. SMP, butter and cheddar were all up in price.

While the results have been trending downward for the last eight auctions, it is important to note that since March, it is coming down from the highest price it has been since 2013. The latest auction results remain about 20% ahead of where they have been in August for the last three years.

Dairy farmers will be watching milk prices hard for July. July is a critical month in terms of farm income, as it is still a big volume month for most Irish dairy farmers.