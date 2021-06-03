A hard-working and flexible tractor driver is required to join a harvest team in Suffolk, England. / Donal O' Leary

Farm manager

A position has been made available as a dairy farm manager on a 220-head spring-calving herd based in Co Galway.

Candidates will be required to work on their own initiative to manage the large-scale dairy unit.

The work will consist of the main dairy herd management tasks, as machinery jobs and heifer rearing are contracted out.

Accommodation will be provided for the worker.

A competitive salary of €35,000 to €50,000 will be offered, based on prior experience.

Harvest driver

A hard-working, flexible tractor driver is required to join a harvest team in Suffolk, England, for summer 2021.

A driving license and some tractor experience are essential for the role.

The employer is a large tillage business growing potatoes, onions and combinable crops.

The duties of the worker will be varied to include the carting of crops, irrigation and assisting with general farm work.

Enthusiasm and a positive attitude have been cited as important traits by the employer. Additional training will be provided to the right candidate.

The starting and finishing dates will be flexible, but, ideally, the candidate would work from July until September.

Dairy stockperson

A 200-cow Holstein herd in Co Meath is seeking a full-time worker.

The job will entail milking, operating machinery and rearing young stock.

Having an artificial insemination (AI) licence would be advantageous to applicants, but is not essential for the job.

Accommodation can be made available for a suitable candidate.

Dairy farm worker

A role has opened up on a dairy farm in Co Meath.

Experience of milking, machinery, calf husbandry and general farm management are essential for the job.

Accommodation can be offered, if necessary.

