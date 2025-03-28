There is “insufficient evidence to support the use of multispecies swards in farm practice”, according to a new report on Teagasc research.

The report on white clover and multispecies research, authored by retired Northern Ireland AFBI boss Sinclair Mayne, says that multispecies produce similar yields and provide similar animal performance as grass and white clover swards.

“One of the key issues that has emerged from recent research with multispecies is the lack of persistency, particularly with chicory and plantain and to a lesser extent red clover, with most of these species disappearing within two to three years of sward establishment,” the report states.

Despite these research findings, it has been the policy of the previous Government to support the establishment of multispecies swards on Irish farms, with €300/ha available.

An extension of this scheme was announced in the last budget.

On ryegrass and white clover, the report states that the research clearly demonstrates that well managed white clover swards will deliver similar levels of pasture growth as ryegrass-only swards but with 100kg to 150kg/ha less nitrogen applied.

However, the report also says that in very high clover content swards (30% and above) similar levels of nitrogen losses occur as with grass only and higher levels of applied nitrogen, meaning clover will do little to improve water quality.

The report calls for the introduction of a new group to coordinate all aspects of future Teagasc grassland research.

Teagasc director Frank O’Mara emphasised the importance of greater adoption of perennial ryegrass/white clover on grassland farms in Ireland given the benefits highlighted in the report.

Clear, concise and consistent advisory messages based on robust science are needed to provide a clear strategy for farmers in their journey to reduced chemical nitrogen use, while increasing legumes in pastures, Teagasc added.