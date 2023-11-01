Heavy rainfall over the last number of weeks has shortened the grazing year and this, coupled with the significant milk price drop, means milk production this autumn will be well back compared to autumn 2022.

The welcome market positivity spills into the September milk league and while it didn’t go as far as initiating a boost to milk price, it at least put a stop to the exceptional slide.

At this stage in the production year and given where milk price and grazing conditions are at, it is fair to assume milk supplies will be much reduced for autumn 2023 irrespective of what happens to milk price from now on.

Indeed, it is fair to assume total annual supplies will be well back on 2022 production levels. This is in contrast to the other big European milk producing countries that will probably be up between 1.5% and 2% for the year.

September

The milk price slide stopped for all co-ops except Arrabawn, North Cork and Tipperary Co-op. These three dropped 1c/litre for September and the drop takes North Cork and Tipperary into division three.

Arrabawn remains mid-table and is almost 2c/l ahead of main rival, Tirlán Co-op. Tirlán remains at the foot of the table for September. However, its cumulative year-to-date price would suggest it is a more mid-table player for 2023.

Kerry remains mid-table for September. However, its cumulative milk price would suggest it is still over €10,000 off the top-paying co-ops. Lakeland Dairies is in a similar position, mid-table for September, but towards the bottom, if not at the bottom of the running annual table.

The other major player, Dairygold, is in division three for September and is ahead of both Tirlán and Lakeland in the cumulative annual table.

Milk powders are driving the market back and are higher now than where they were in March.