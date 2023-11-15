Farmers in breach of the new rule will be required to put a calf breeding and management plan in place.

From 1 January 2024, the slaughter of healthy calves younger than eight weeks of age will be banned under the Bord Bia Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS). Bord Bia issued letters to all farmers last week informing them of the change.

Up to early November, a total of 30,696 young calves were slaughtered at Department of Agriculture-approved plants in 2023. This represents 1.3% of all calves born so far in 2023.

Farmers in breach of the new rule will be required to put a calf breeding and management plan in place, in conjunction with their co-op.

Farmers who subsequently breach the rule may lose SDAS certification. It is a requirement of all milk producers to be members of SDAS.

When asked if TB restricted herds will still be able to slaughter calves, a spokesperson for Bord Bia said they will take each audit on a case-by-case basis.

“Where an issue is highlighted, such as a herd locked up with TB, we will engage with both the farmer and the milk purchaser, if and when a case arises. It is the responsibility of the herd owner to take all reasonable steps to implement the provisions of this criteria and all avenues should be explored and discussed with relevant advisory services open to the farmer such as agricultural advisers, co-op, vets, etc,” the spokesperson said.

Mick Houlihan from Bord Bia will be speaking on the topic at Dairy Day next Thursday 23 November.