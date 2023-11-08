Reducing the cost of production on dairy farms and dealing with cuts to the nitrates derogation are key topics to be discussed at Dairy Day on 23 November.

Dairy farmers Seán Cummins, Conor O’Leary and Enda Duffy will discuss their mitigation strategies with Teagasc experts Joe Patton and Laurence Shalloo.

After a 25c/l cut in milk price since January, farmers will be very interested in the milk price outlook for 2024. The head of global ingredients with Ornua, Bernard Condon, and head of dairy with Bord Bia, David Kennedy, will discuss the impact of sluggish demand on milk prices.

Over 70 trade stands are booked into the event, the first of its kind to be held at the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.