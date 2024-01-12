The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) put the volume of milk deliveries to processors in November 2023 down by just under 20% on 2022.

There was 485m litres of milk supplied by farmers in November 2022, while only 389m litres were supplied in the same month last year.

The November supply hit was balanced out by relatively stable volumes in the first half of the year, although there was a year-on-year drop in deliveries every month up to then apart from February.

Shortfall

This leaves a 277m litre shortfall – back 3.2% on 2022’s CSO figures – on the milk supply for the first 11 months of 2023, with a further reduction expected for December amid reports of early drying off.

Butter output also dropped from 18,200t to 16,300t.

Elsewhere in the EU, trends put 2023’s milk supplies up to October higher in Germany, Poland and the Netherlands than they were in 2022, with Italy and Ireland the only countries in the EU’s top five milk producers down.